AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen says Charlton Athletic hold a place in his heart.

AFC Wimbledon are in action against Charlton Athletic at home this evening.

Bowen, who has been placed in charge of the Dons until the end of the season following Mark Robinson’s exit, spent two years as a player for the Addicks.

He lost his first game in charge 2-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has spoken of his fond memories at his former club ahead of tonight’s game and has said, as per AFC Wimbledon’s official club website:

“I have very happy memories (of my time at Charlton Athletic). They have a small place in my heart but that will certainly go out the window tomorrow night. We’ll be fully focused on getting three points on the board.”

AFC Wimbledon facing battle for survival

AFC Wimbledon are currently 22nd in the League One table and are four points from safety with six games left to play.

Bowen has been brought in as a last-gasp attempt to avoid relegation to League Two and will be eager to get his first win against his former club.

The Welshman also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and West Ham United in his playing days before hanging up his boots in 1999.

He has since delved into the coaching world and worked under Mark Hughes at Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Fulham, Manchester City, Stoke City and Southampton, as well as being the number one at Crystal Palace U23s and Fulham.

Bowen has a tough job on his hands to try and keep AFC Wimbledon up this term and they haven’t won since early December. Charlton Athletic are safe now and have nothing to play for so it is a big opportunity for the Dons to get a result.