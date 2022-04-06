Fulham continued their push towards the league title and a return to the Premier League after beating QPR 2-0 last time out.

It was another impressive display by the league leaders. Championship top scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice away at QPR to give them an eight point lead over 2nd place Bournemouth, and 14 point lead over 3rd place Huddersfield Town.

Tonight’s game will be another tough test for Marco Silva’s men as they face a Middlesbrough team who are looking to cement their spot in the play-offs.

But Silva will be confident that his side will be able to fight off the challenge under The Riverside lights.

Fulham team news

Silva will be pleased that his side came out of Saturday’s game cleanly, as there appeared to be no new injuries picked up.

Anthony Knockaert and Terence Kongolo remain sidelined for Fulham.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Bryan

Seri

Reed

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

A matter of time…

For Fulham, promotion back to the Premier League this season has seemed an inevitability for some time now.

Their displays this season have been very impressive both at the back and upfront.

With Mitrovic leading the line, Fulham have scored an impressive 92 goals and look set to surpass 100 goals this season.

At the back, they have only conceded 32 goals, the best defensive record in the league.

Silva will be keen to take this in to the Premier League next season and keep them there for years to come, but all their focus for now will be on the tough trip up to Middlesbrough.