Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the Lancashire derby between Preston North End and Blackpool to end in a draw as they face off tonight.

Preston welcome Blackpool to Deepdale in the Championship tonight, with both sides arguably have nothing to play for, but they will be eyeing a derby day win.

The Lilywhites sit in 15th place of the table, and are winless in their last three games, scoring no goals in the process. At one point, it looked as though a play-off charge could be on, but inconsistency in Ryan Lowe’s side has been a factor that has been going on all season.

As for the Tangerines, they sit one point and one place about their rivals in what has been an impressive season for Neil Critchley’s side following their promotion from League One last season. Blackpool have looked like a quality side at times, and they could well be on for a mid-table finish.

The two sides face off in the derby tonight, and Sky Sports’ Prutton has predicted it to end in a draw.

“Neither of these sides are going to go up or down this season, but there is a huge amount of local pride riding on this one, and it should be a cracking atmosphere at Deepdale.

“Blackpool’s slim play-off hopes were probably ended after that defeat by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but they can still take a huge amount of pride from this season. They will want to go out and win this one and do the double over their rivals, but I think this will be a draw.”

The Implications…

The outcomes are very similar for both sides with them sat next to one another in the Championship table.

They could both go as high as 13th with a win, edging closer to a midtable place, which is what Preston and Blackpool should be aiming for ahead of next season.

A draw might be taken by both sides considering it’s a derby, although it won’t really move them anywhere. The Tangerines will be eager to do the double over their rivals, whilst the Lilywhites will try everything they can to prevent it.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm tonight.