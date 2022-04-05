Portsmouth have been credited with interest in Accrington Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher ahead of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth look as though another season of League One football awaits them next season, and it seems plans are already being made for recruitment. A report from The News stated earlier this week that Danny Cowley is eyeing a move for Accrington Stanley centre midfielder Butcher.

Amid the links, we look at three alternative options Portsmouth should consider instead of Butcher…

Massimo Luongo – Sheffield Wednesday

This would certainly be an optimistic swoop, but it could have a huge impact on proceedings at Fratton Park.

Luongo has proven he is of Championship quality but has been playing League One football with Sheffield Wednesday this season following their relegation from the second-tier. The 29-year-old’s future at Hillsborough is uncertain though, with his deal expiring in the summer, and it would definitely be a swoop worth looking at for Cowley and co.

Ebou Adams – Forest Green Rovers

Another of the Football League’s midfield standouts approaching the end of their contract is Forest Green ace Adams.

The Gambian star has been a key player for Rob Edwards’ side this season, helping them to the top of the League Two table, and it certainly seems as though he is ready to test himself at a higher level. With his contract running out, Portsmouth could do worse than turn to Adams in their bid to bolster their midfield options this summer.

Mathew Jones – Aberyswyth Town

This is a more left-field option, but 22-year-old Jones could be a shrewd bit of business for Portsmouth.

The former Shrewsbury Town academy talent has spent almost five years in Wales with Aberyswyth Town, playing 143 times across all competitions. Able to feature on the left-hand side as a left-back or left wing-back as well as in central midfield, Jones has managed 17 goals and 23 assists – including eight goals and seven assists this season.

Although he isn’t experienced in the Football League, he could be a smart option in a window where Pompey will be looking to cut costs where possible.