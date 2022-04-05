Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Middlesbrough and Fulham to play out a draw as they face each other in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough welcome league leaders Fulham to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening in a game between two sides chasing Premier League football for next season.

Chris Wilder’s side have won two on the bounce, and have just come off the back of a thumping 4-0 away victory at Peterborough United in front of a packed away end. The win sees them in 5th place of the table, but are just one point clear of Nottingham Forest, who sit just outside the play-off spots in 7th.

As for Marco Silva’s side, they got back to winning ways after beating QPR away from home in a short London trip, extending their gap at the top of the table by eight points with eight games to go. They have been relentless all season being the top scorers in the division by 30 goals and are destined for a Premier League return.

The two sides face off tomorrow night, and Sky Sports’ Prutton has predicted a 1-1 draw between Boro and the Cottagers.

“Middlesbrough enjoyed a great win over Peterborough on Saturday and are now in pole position for a play-off spot, which just shows what a brilliant job Chris Wilder has done.

“Fulham are on the cusp of promotion. They will have their eyes firmly fixed on the prize until they are over the line, but this is a tricky trip against a side with plenty to play for. Score draw for me.”

The implications…

A Middlesbrough win would arguably be bigger than a win for the away side, with them having the chance to go 4th and extend the gap between them and 7th place by four, depending on results around them.

A Fulham victory would edge them closer to confirming promotion, and maybe the title. They have the chance of going a sizeable 16 points clear of Huddersfield Town in 3rd – what a season Silva’s side are having.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.