Fulham are interested in FC Koln defender Timo Hubers, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Fulham are keen to lure the centre-back to Craven Cottage this summer.

Hubers, 25, has another year left on his contract with his current club but they face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

The Daily Mail claim Premier League sides Leeds United, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Southampton are also in the frame to land him.

Fulham on the verge of promotion

Fulham are on the brink of a return to the top flight after a blistering season under Marco Silva in the Championship.

Hubers could be seen as someone to boost their defensive options ahead of the next campaign and he has caught the eye in the Bundesliga over recent times.

Koln are currently 8th in the league table and have an outside shot of getting into Europe still.

Hubers has been with Steffen Baumgart’s side since last summer and has adapted well to life at the RheinEnergieStadion, making 19 appearances in all competitions in this campaign.

He had a spell at Koln as a youngster before leaving for a five-year spell at Hannover 96 before returning home last year.

Fulham’s promotion could be sealed in the next couple of weeks and they need to ensure they get their recruitment right this summer to avoid another year of struggle at the top level.

Hubers will be one of many names linked with them over the next couple of months and it appears they will face competition for his signature.