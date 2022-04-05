Bristol City striker Nahki Wells is likely to leave the club this summer – would he be a good fit for Sunderland?

Wells, 31, is a recognised Championship goal-scorer. During his career, he’s shone with the likes of Huddersfield Town and QPR, becoming a huge fan favourite at both clubs.

The Bermudan striker has so far scored 147 career goals in 455 appearances across all competitions. He joined Bristol City midway through the 2019/20 season and he’s since experienced a mixed spell at Ashton Gate, having scored just three in 28 league outings so far this season.

Last time round he scored 10 and so he proved that he can score goals at this level. Under Nigel Pearson this season though, Wells has fallen out of favour and now he looks set to eave the club in the summer transfer window.

A Defoe-type player…

Sunderland were dealt a blow last month when Jermain Defoe announced his immediate retirement. The striker returned to the club earlier on in the year but failed to make an impression in seven League One outings for the club.

Fans had high hopes that he could fire the team towards promotion this season. But his departure leaves Alex Neil with only Ross Stewart in attack, and so an injury to League One’s top-scorer for this season would really hamper the Black Cats’ chances of promotion.

Sunderland then will certainly be in the market for a striker this summer. Wells will likely be available on the cheap with the Robins looking to offload him and he could be a player that really suits Neil’s close control, and attacking style of play, and Wells would definitely offer something different to Stewart.

Like Defoe, Wells is a poacher – he’s a slight and pacey character in attack who has scored goals wherever he’s been. Whether or not Sunderland are playing in the Championship or League One next season, a move for Wells could be a really exciting prospect for the club, and for the player, it’s a chance to resurrect his career after a difficult spell with Bristol City.