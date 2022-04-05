Stoke City full-back Alfie Doughty is unlikely to return to Cardiff City this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Stoke City’s left wing-back made the move to the Cardiff City Stadium in the January transfer window.

Doughty, 22, was given the green light to leave his parent club to get more game time under his belt.

He was brought in by the Bluebirds following Ryan Giles’ winter exit and has since played six times for Steve Morison’s side.

However, he is due to return to Staffordshire this summer and Wales Online suggest he probably won’t be heading back to Wales.

Stoke City situation

Stoke City swooped to sign Doughty back in January 2021 and he still has two years left on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

He played 16 times for Michael O’Neill’s side during the first-half of this season before they let him head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

The Londoner rose up through the academy at Charlton Athletic and was a regular for them at various youth levels as a youngster before gaining experience during loan spell in non-league at Kingstonian and Bromley.

Doughty then broke into the Addicks’ first-team under their former boss Lee Bowyer and played 41 games before being lured away from The Valley by the Potters last year.

Cardiff City have provided him with a few games this term and but his future appears to lie away from the Welsh outfit.

Morison’s men are back in action this weekend away at Reading.