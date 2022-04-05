Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Luton Town to get an expected win as they travel to Peterborough United tonight.

Peterborough United welcome the high-flying Luton Town to Weston Homes Stadium this evening in what is a massive game for both sides at different ends of the table.

The Posh sit at the foot of the Championship table, but safety isn’t out of the question yet, although it looks unlikely. Eight points separate them and Reading in 21st, so Grant McCann’s side need to start picking up results if they want any chance of playing second-tier football next season.

As for the Hatters, they seem to always be on the up and have surprised many this season, finding themselves in 4th place of the Championship table with around a month left of the campaign. But, the job isn’t done yet – only three points are between them and Nottingham Forest in 7th, so thire form needs to be kept until the end of the season to round off a special campaign.

Now, the two sides face each other tonight, and Sky Sports’ Prutton has predicted Luton Town to come away as 2-0 victors in the tie.

“Peterborough were emphatically beaten by Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt any hope of building some momentum off the back of that win over QPR. The table is looking very ominous for them now.

“It’s a great chance for Luton to pick up three points and further bolster their position in the play-offs. It is essential to win these types of games, and I think they’ll have the character to do it.”

The implications…

A Peterborough United win could see them jump above Derby County in the table, and be only five points from safety with six games remaining.

A Luton Town win however could see them move up to 3rd place and further extend the three point gap between them and the teams outside of the play-off spots.

All things considered, this is as big as a game it gets for both sides, and it gets underway at 7:45pm tonight.