Nottingham Forest face Coventry City on Wednesday night, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the hosts to defeat the Sky Blues 2-0.

Nottingham Forest are marching towards the Championship play-off spots, with Steve Cooper’s side maintaining their stunning form while the likes of QPR, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers falter. The Garibaldi currently sit in 17th, one point behind Tony Mowbray’s Rovers with three games in hand.

Coventry City aren’t completely out of the play-off picture either, with six points separating them and the top six. However, after three games without a win, Mark Robins’ men will need to return to winning ways soon if they want to maintain their faint hopes of sneaking into the play-offs.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted Nottingham Forest to defeat Coventry City 2-0, saying:

“Nottingham Forest were so clinical against Blackpool at the weekend, and it was a massive benefit for them to essentially get the game won in the first half.

Coventry still have a glimmer of hope at reaching the play-offs, but likely need to have a perfect end to the season to get there. They will give a good showing as ever, but ultimately think they’ll fall short at the City Ground.”

Formidable Forest

Nottingham Forest’s resurgence under Cooper’s management has been nothing short of brilliant. The former Swansea City boss took them over in 23rd place after a dismal start to the season, and they are now within touching distance of a play-off finish.

Not only that, but their memorable FA Cup campaign is another marker of the progress made. They took the game to Liverpool after defeating Arsenal and Leicester City, but they will still be intent on earning a play-off finish.

With nine games remaining, the wind is certainly in Forest’s sails, and a win over Coventry City could see them move into the play-offs.

Wednesday’s game kicks off at 19:45 and will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.