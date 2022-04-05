MK Dons loan man Conor Coventry says he is “massively enjoying” his spell away from West Ham United.

MK Dons swooped to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Coventry, 22, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Peterborough United in the Championship but struggled for game time with the Posh.

He has since adapted well to life with the Dons and has his sights set on promotion from League One now.

Coventry has said, as per their official club website:

“I’m massively enjoying it. There’s a real feel good factor around the place. Everyone knows how well we’re doing, we’re not getting carried away.”

He added: “The two halves of my season are very contrasting. Things happen in football and in life. I think I’m a much stronger person more than anything now after being at a place where my opportunities were limited and it makes me really grateful for every opportunity I get.”

Hit at MK Dons

MK Dons brought the Republic of Ireland youth international in to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park and he has since made 14 league appearances.

Liam Manning’s side have lost just once in their last 16 outings and are breathing down the necks of the top two Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic in 3rd place.

Coventry is due to return to his parent club this summer and has risen up through the youth ranks at West Ham United.

He has made three first-team appearances for the Hammers so far in his career and has also been loaned out to Lincoln City in the past.

MK Dons are back in action this evening against bottom of the table Crewe Alexandra as they look to carry on their blistering run of form. They would go above Rotherham United tonight if they can beat the Railwaymen, whilst Wigan Athletic are in action against Accrington Stanley at the DW Stadium.

Coventry is enjoying a run in the starting XI and is quickly becoming a popular figure at Stadium MK.