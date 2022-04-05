Middlesbrough take on league leaders Fulham on Wednesday night at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough come into the game having won back-to-back away games for the first time all season, whilst they boast an incredible home record of eight straight victories at the Riverside.

The win over Peterborough United at the weekend took them up to fifth in the table and a win over Fulham could see them up to fourth if other results go their way.

Team news

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder revealed that there were only three players out of action prior to their game at Peterborough United.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season, whilst Martin Payero was about a week to 10 days away.

The game against Fulham may come too soon for the Argentine but he could return at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Andraz Sporar and Riley McGree recovered enough to be on the bench against Posh, but were both unused substitutes in the 4-0 victory.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Folarin Balogun

ST – Josh Coburn

We predict one change from the side that beat Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon, with Aaron Connolly dropping out in place of Josh Coburn.

The youngster has a staggering goals per minute ratio of a goal every 68 minutes, and he must be knocking on Wilder’s door in the hopes of making his first league start under the Boro boss.