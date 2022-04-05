Cardiff City are keen to bring Leeds United’s Cody Drameh back this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are showing “enthusiasm” to keep the youngster on board for next season.

Drameh, 20, joined the Bluebirds in the January transfer window and has since been a hit with the Welsh outfit.

Wales Online claim his form has attracted interest from the Premier League and other Championship clubs.

Cardiff City return?

Cardiff City will be gearing up for their first full season under Steve Morison this summer and it is expected to be a summer of transition at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bringing Drameh back would be a huge boost going into the next campaign as the club looks to compete at the top end of the division.

However, his chances of going back depend on what Leeds United’s plans are for him in the future.

He has been on the books at Elland Road since 2020 having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Fulham. The full-back has been a regular for the Whites’ U23s over the past couple of years and has made five first-team appearances for them.

His chances of getting regular football with the Premier League side are slim though and he would be guaranteed to play most weeks at Cardiff City or another second tier team, which may come into consideration as he weighs up his next move.

Morison’s men are back in action this weekend away at 21st place Reading following their 4-0 loss to Swansea City.