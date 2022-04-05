Luton Town have confirmed the appointment of Paul Hart as their new academy director, bringing him in to replace Andy Awford.

Hart is already a familiar face at Kenilworth Road having worked as Nathan Jones’ assistant manager during both of his spells in charge of Luton Town.

And now, following the departure of Awford last week, Hart has taken up a new role with the Hatters.

As announced on the club’s official website, Hart is the Championship club’s new academy manager. He will be tasked with overseeing the development of Luton Town’s most promising talents as those already in the youth set-up bid to take the next step forward in their footballing career.

Upon the confirmation of Hart’s appointment, CEO Gary Sweet said the former Nottingham Forest and QPR boss is the “logical choice” to take up the vacant post as they look to continue the good work done by Awford in the youth academy.

Building for the future

Luton Town’s progression over recent years is a testament to the hard work done by everyone at Kenilworth Road, and the appointment of Hart shows plans for the club’s long-term future are still at the forefront of their thinking.

Hart has vast managerial experience and knows how to work with young players, spending almost three years as academy manager of Charlton Athletic from June 2011 to May 2014.

His managerial resume includes the likes of Nottingham Forest, Barnsley, Portsmouth, QPR, Crystal Palace and Swindon Town, also spending time as assistant manager of Stoke City and, of course, Luton Town.