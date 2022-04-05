Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Sheffield United to take all three points as they host QPR in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield United welcome QPR to Bramall Lane this evening in what is a big game for both sides in the play-off race.

The Blades have turned their fortunes around since the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom, going from the bottom half to 8th place, where they currently find themselves. Last time out though, the Yorkshire side were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City, so they will be eager to turn it around with a big win on home soil.

As for the R’s, they have had a poor second half of the season by their standards. In the early stages, Mark Warburton’s side were flying high in 3rd and 4th place, but now find themselves in 9th after three losses on the bounce, as they slowly slip away from the play-off places.

The two sides meet tonight, and Sky Sports’ Prutton has predicted Sheffield United to come out as 2-1 victors in his weekly column.

“Sheffield United are suffering from a lack of consistency right now, and it’s why they are still on the outside of the play-offs looking in.

“QPR have fallen off a cliff. They need to turn it around if they are to get back into the top six, but it’s hard to see where results will come for them right now. I don’t see it coming from Bramall Lane.”

The Implications…

A Blades win could take them as high as 4th place and two points from Huddersfield Town in 3rd, depending on other results around them.

A QPR win would see them leap frog today’s opponents and put them right back in contention for a play-off place, with the chance of going level on points with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

A draw would not be ideal with either side – both need to pick up the wins as we enter the final run-in of the season with teams around them in great form.