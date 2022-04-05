The Sun revealed last night that American businessman Chris Kirchner is set to be named as the preferred bidder for Derby County.

Kirchner had previously shot to the front of the queue to take control of Derby County towards the end of last year

But he pulled out of the running, seemingly prolonging the Rams’ administration process up until now.

Last night, Alan Nixon revealed in an article for The Sun that Kirchner looks set to be named as the Derby County administrators” preferred bidder, in a report that’s certainly shocked a lot of fans, but has pleased them all the same.

So what next?

Having his say on what comes next, Nixon tweeted that he expects the club’s administrators, Quantuma, to make an announcement ‘imminently’.

After that though, there are more ‘hurdles’ to overcome, one of them being the English Football league’s owners’ and directors’ test, though Nixon writes that passing that shouldn’t be an issue for Kirchner.

Quantuma need to make an announcement. Expect that to happen … imminently. But then there are still hurdles to cross in an awful hurry. https://t.co/yJNR8bZEck — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 5, 2022

Previously, Kirchner wanted former Rams owner Mel Morris to accept less than the £20million asking price for the Pride Park stadium.

Now though, as Nixon points out, the local council are in talks to purchase Pride Park, and they will then lease it to whomever the club’s next owner is.

When asked if Derby County’s preferred bidder could change, Nixon stated that there should be a period of exclusivity for Kirchner to get his takeover deal across the line:

I presume there will be a period of exclusivity. https://t.co/owYJShZ9Hm — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 5, 2022

Lastly, many have debated whether or not Kirchner’s Preston North End links were merely a smokescreen in his bid to take control of Derby County.

The American was being linked with the Lancashire club for a number of weeks before reports revealed that his pursuit of Preston had collapsed.

Having his say on that front, Nixon tweeted:

Not at all https://t.co/G6LwDSJgKA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 5, 2022

For Derby County supporters, having a preferred bidder is a huge deal. It’s another step on their way to finding a new owner and securing their long-term future, but fans have been fed false information before, and they won’t celebrate until things start officially moving forward.

Next on the agenda is for Quantuma to make a statement regarding Kirchner.