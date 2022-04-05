Bristol Rovers star Paul Coutts in line for new contract
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has confirmed midfield star Paul Coutts is in line for a new contract as his current deal winds down.
Since joining on a free transfer last summer, Coutts has become a regular starter for Bristol Rovers this season.
The experienced midfielder has played 38 times across all competitions, with his displays in the middle of the park making him a popular figure among the Memorial Stadium faithful.
However, with the end of his contract approaching, there have been some questions surrounding his future with the club. Now though, Bristol Rovers boss Barton has confirmed that he is in line for a new deal.
As quoted by Bristol World, Barton confirmed that there was a contract clause included in his deal that opened the door for another year if he played over 23 games, adding that he is “engaged” in the extra year – pending a conversation with his partner. Here’s what he had to say:
“He was announced on a one-year contract, but there was a clause where if he played 23 games, he got another year.
“He hasn’t spoken to his missus about it yet. He’s engaged the extra year. His missus is back in Aberdeen, so you might be breaking the news to her that he has another year.
“He’s been outstanding and that is not what you see on the pitch. What he has done in the dressing room, he is probably worth £15m to £16m.”
The push for promotion…
Coutts’ experience and leadership will be crucial over the coming weeks as Bristol Rovers look to make a return to League One.
Everyone from 2nd to 11th are still contenders for promotion from League Two, so there is little room for mistakes for the Gas. Former Sheffield United, Peterborough United and Derby County man Coutts knows all about promotion fights, so it will be hoped that he can be at his best to help Barton’s bid for a third-tier return.
Next up for Coutts and co is a trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, in a game both sides will be desperate to win.