Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has confirmed midfield star Paul Coutts is in line for a new contract as his current deal winds down.

Since joining on a free transfer last summer, Coutts has become a regular starter for Bristol Rovers this season.

The experienced midfielder has played 38 times across all competitions, with his displays in the middle of the park making him a popular figure among the Memorial Stadium faithful.

However, with the end of his contract approaching, there have been some questions surrounding his future with the club. Now though, Bristol Rovers boss Barton has confirmed that he is in line for a new deal.

As quoted by Bristol World, Barton confirmed that there was a contract clause included in his deal that opened the door for another year if he played over 23 games, adding that he is “engaged” in the extra year – pending a conversation with his partner. Here’s what he had to say: