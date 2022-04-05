QPR travel to Sheffield United in the Championship tonight.

QPR make the trip to South Yorkshire to face fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane later this evening, with the R’s going into this one in 9th place of the table and the Blades in 8th.

Mark Warburton is a man under pressure at QPR with his side having lost their last three in the league, and five of their last six.

QPR team news

As per QPR’s official club website, Seny Dieng (quad), Jordan Archer (shoulder), David Marshall (hamstring) and Chris Willock (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Stefan Johansen faces a late fitness check.

Predicted XI

Westwood (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dickie

Dunne

Odubajo

Field

Dozzell

Amos

Chair

Dykes

We could expect to see a few changes to Warburton’s starting XI tonight.

He rested a few key players last time out v Fulham including Ilias Chair and Jimmy Dunne – both of which could return to tonight’s XI in favour of George Thomas and Dion Sanderson respectively.

Assuming that Warburton sticks with the same formation and doesn’t opt with a two-pronged attack, we could see Andre Dozzell come in for Johansen and Luke Amos keep his place in attacking midfield, with Lyndon Dykes leading the line.

Tonight’s game is a crucial one for both sides, though another disappointing performance could result in Warburton’s QPR sacking.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.