Bristol City defender Zak Vyner’s future at Ashton Gate looks ‘bleak’, a report from Bristol Live has said.

The 24-year-old has been with Bristol City from a young age, making his way through the Robins’ youth ranks and ultimately, into the first-team.

Since then, Vyner has spent time out on loan with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Aberdeen. However, since January 2020, he has remained at Ashton Gate. Overall, he has played 91 times for Bristol City, with 21 of those outings coming this season.

But, it looks as though the defender has fallen out of favour under Nigel Pearson, and Bristol Live has now said Vyner’s future at Ashton Gate is looking ‘bleak’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

After playing a part in 17 out of 18 Championship games between November 2nd and February 13th, Vyner hasn’t played in the last eight league matches, and with his deal expiring in the summer of 2023, his future looks uncertain.

Time to move on?

Prior to his recent drop out of the side, Vyner looked as though he had finally nailed down a regular spot at Ashton Gate. The defender has put in the work at Ashton Gate and out on loan to earn a place in the side, but his recent omission could lead to a summer departure.

At 24, Vyner will be keen to play as much starting XI football as possible. The Bath-born ace can play as either a centre-back or right-back, and even in defensive midfield when called upon, so his versatility could make him a shrewd acquisition for a Championship or League One side in the summer.