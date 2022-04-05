Portsmouth expect Blackburn Rovers loan man Hayden Carter to have suitors in the Championship this summer, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are keen to bring him back to Fratton Park but fear they will have strong competition from the division above for his signature.

Carter, 22, made the move to Pompey in the January transfer window and was given the green light to leave his parent club to get some more game time under his belt between now and the summer.

He has since been a hit with Danny Cowley’s side and has enjoyed plenty of first-team minutes, making 14 league appearances for the Hampshire outfit to date.

What next for the Blackburn Rovers loan man?

Carter is due to return to Ewood Park at the end of the campaign and Blackburn Rovers have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club.

He still has a lengthy period of time left on his contract with them after signing a long-term deal last year.

You can see why Portsmouth expect Championship clubs to be interested as he is young, has already gained plenty of experience in the Football League and has the potential to develop in the future.

Carter is from Stockport and started his career at Manchester City as a youngster. However, he left the Premier League giants in 2014 and subsequently switched to Blackburn Rovers’s academy.

He has since risen up through the ranks and has played 13 times for their senior team, as well as having a loan stint at Burton Albion last season.