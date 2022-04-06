Bournemouth travel to the West Midlands to face West Brom in the Championship on Wednesday.

The Cherries will surely be coming into this one in high spirits, winning three of their last five games. Scott Parker’s men have also had solid form away from home, picking up four win in their last five matches on the road.

The Baggies have been inconsistent for the majority of the season and it is a trend that has continued in recent form, winning only two of their last five fixtures. West Brom fans will surely be disappointed after their loss against rivals Birmingham City on the weekend.

A win for Bournemouth would see them stay in the automatic promotion spots, narrowing the gap between them and league leaders Fulham to just five points.

West Brom could potentially move above fellow West Midlands club Coventry City, putting them in 11th place and one point behind Millwall.

Bournemouth team news

Welsh international Kieffer Moore continues to be unavailable after breaking his foot against Birmingham City in February. Winger David Brooks is currently spending some time away from football, being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma last year.

Junior Stanislas injured his hamstring at the start of the year and looks to be side-lined for the rest of the season. Robbie Brady is also questionable as he is still in the recovery stages of an injury that has seen him miss a large proportion of the season. However, he is back in training and could be set to return soon.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Smith

Phillips

Kelly

Zemura

Lerma

Cook

Billings

Christie

Solanke

Anthony

The squad depth that Bournemouth have is unbelievable with top talents in every single position. The Cherries have looked unbeatable at times and will be disappointed if they do not get promoted this season.

Striker Dominic Solanke and playmaker Jaidon Anthony could possibly overwhelm a West Brom side that have massively underperformed during this campaign.

The match kicks off at 20:00 on Wednesday.