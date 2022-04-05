Bristol City’s resolve over young star Alex Scott is reportedly likely to be tested by Premier League sides in the summer transfer window.

Scott, 18, has cemented himself as a first-team regular at Ashton Gate this season. The Bristol City starlet looks like one of the Football League’s most promising prospects, and he has already fielded interest from elsewhere.

Reports claimed earlier this season that Spurs, West Ham, Leicester City and Everton have all had an eye on the Guernsey-born attacking midfielder. And now, Bristol Live has provided insight on his situation ahead of the summer.

The report states that Bristol City are ‘likely’ to have their resolve tested in the summer transfer window, with clubs very much aware of his talents.

Despite the prospect of interest from elsewhere, the Robins are under no pressure to let him go. Scott is contracted to Bristol City until the summer of 2025, but every player has a price, especially in the current climate.

One for the future and the present

Scott’s ability to play in a number of roles for Nigel Pearson’s side has shown an element of maturity beyond his age. Although attacking midfield is his regular role, he has spent much of this campaign out on the right-hand side, also featuring in deeper central roles as a central or defensive midfielder.

Although first-team football in the Premier League would be a huge step up, there’s no doubt that Scott has the ability to become a top-flight regular in the future.

This season, Scott has managed four goals and two assists in 32 Championship games. His exploits have earned him international recognition too, notching up seven caps for England’s U19s.