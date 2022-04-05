Fulham goalkeeper Alex Borto has signed a new contract, as announced by the club’s official website.

Fulham have handed a fresh deal to the young stopper.

Borto, 18, is being tipped for a bright future at Craven Cottage and has committed his future to the Championship table toppers.

The length of his contract hasn’t been disclosed but it is reported as “long-term”.

One for the future at Fulham

Borto joined Fulham back in 2020 and has since been a regular for the London side at youth levels since his move over to England.

The American ‘keeper, who is from New Jersey, played for New York Red Bulls and Cedar Stars before making the move over to England to pursue a career as a footballer.

He has been a key player for the Cottagers’ U18s over the past couple of years and has more recently made the step up to their U23s.

Borto was handed his first deal last year and has regularly trained with the club’s first-team goalkeepers as well as travelling with the senior squad to some away games this season.

Marco Silva’s side are on the brink of a return to the Premier League and these are exciting times to be a Fulham fan again.

They are currently eight points clear at the summit of the second tier ahead of AFC Bournemouth and are a massive 14 points ahead of 3rd place Huddersfield Town with eight games left to play.

Next up for Fulham is a tricky trip to the Riverside tomorrow to face Middlesbrough.