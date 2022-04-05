Peterborough United have been tipped as a potential destination for Hull City’s Mallik Wilks this summer by Hull Live.

Peterborough United are managed by former Hull City boss Grant McCann.

Hull Live reports that a reunion with his former boss seems “likely” at the moment and would “suit all sides”.

Wilks, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is struggling for game time under new head coach Shota Arveladze.

Potential summer addition for Peterborough United?

McCann is a big fan of Wilks and has managed him at both Doncaster Rovers and Hull City in the past now.

The former Leeds United winger moved to the MKM Stadium on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in 2020 before making his move permanent shortly after.

He played a key role in the Tigers winning the League One title in the last campaign and fired 22 goals in all competitions.

However, he has struggled with injuries this term and despite being back fit now, he can’t get into the team.

The Yorkshireman has scored three goals in 20 games this term but Arveladze’s formation doesn’t seem to suit his position.

With Peterborough United poised to drop into the third tier, signing Wilks would be a shrewd bit of business by the Posh as he is a proven performer at that level and knows what it takes to get promoted from it.

Hull City are back in action this weekend away at Middlesbrough and still need to pick up a couple more wins themselves to ensure they stay up.