Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that versatile defender Gabe Osho will miss the rest of the season through a hamstring injury.

Osho has played an important role for Luton Town this season, emerging as a starting XI regular over 2022.

The former Reading player has spent much of the campaign playing in his regular role as a centre-back, but he has featured heavily as a defensive midfielder for much of this season. He had played a part in 13 consecutive Championship games before being forced off in the first-half of the Hatters’ 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough a month ago.

Now, it has been confirmed that Osho will not feature again this season.

As quoted by Luton Today, Luton Town boss Jones confirmed that the 23-year-old will not be available for the run-in, admitting that a run of big games in quick succession “invariably” got him injured. Here’s what he had to say:

“Osho will be out for the season because of his hamstring injury.

“It’s a real blow, because of the relentless schedule and because of injuries to other midfield players, he had to play more than we would have liked.

“Gabe was unfortunate because he had to go Saturday, then Wednesday against Chelsea which was a massive shift and then he had to do it again at Middlesbrough, and that’s invariably what got him injured.”

In his absence…

Since then, the likes of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury and Jordan Clark have all operated in midfield, with all of them mainly playing alongside combative Scottish ace Allan Campbell.

Losing Osho for the rest of the campaign is a big blow for the Hatters. He was looking strong in a new role in defensive midfield, and his ability to play at centre-back as well means Jones is now down an option at the back too.

Nevertheless, the focus will be on working with those who are still fit as Luton Town fight for an unlikely promotion, while Osho’s aim will be to recharge and recover ahead of pre-season.