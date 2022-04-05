Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle is interesting Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the summer, reports The News.

Cheltenham Town are expected to face a battle to keep the centre-back at the end of this season.

Boyle, 26, is out of contract in late June and is set to become a free agent this summer as things currently stand.

The News claim Portsmouth are also keen but may have to prioritise other areas of their backline first which could give Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday an advantage in this pursuit.

The pair were linked with him last summer along with the likes of Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town and appear to have rekindled their interest now.

Key player for Cheltenham Town

Boyle has been on the books at Cheltenham Town since 2017 and has been a key player for them in the heart of defence since his move.

The Yorkshireman has made 191 appearances for the Robins in all competitions and has chipped in with 26 goals from the back, playing a key role in the club’s promotion from League Two last term.

He has adapted well to life in League One in this campaign and Michael Duff’s side are comfortably mid-table.

Prior to his move to Gloucestershire, Boyle had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town and had played twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to gain experience.