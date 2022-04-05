Salford City host Port Vale at the Peninsula Stadium in midweek League Two action tonight.

Both the Ammies and the Valiants are in the fight for promotion to League One this season, with anyone from 2nd to 11th still realistically in the fight for automatic promotion.

Salford City’s formidable form of late has thrust them into the promotion fight, with four consecutive wins and 11 games without defeat lifting them to 9th.

As for Port Vale, they sit 3rd and have been in and around the promotion picture for much of the season.

Now, ahead of tonight’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This is a really intriguing tie at the top of League Two – every point is up for grabs with such a tightly-packed table, so both teams will be determined to take the win here.

“On form, there is no team better than Port Vale across the last six games, but with Salford City on a stunning run of their own, this is really a case of the immovable object meeting the unstoppable force. It makes for a very tough game to predict, however, I think we’ll have a high-scoring draw on our hands.”

Score prediction: Salford City 2-2 Port Vale

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Salford City are making a late charge for the play-offs and are on a roll at the moment, unbeaten in their last 11 games. The Ammies have really started to click as a team but are in for a tough test against a well-drilled Port Vale team.

“Andy Crosby has carried on Darrell Clarke’s great work over recent weeks and the Valiants have their sights firmly set on promotion. James Wilson and Jamie Proctor are a real handful and will cause Gary Bowyer’s side problems.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-1 Port Vale

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“This is a pretty big game in the race for promotion from League Two. Port Vale look the real deal going into the business end of the season and with Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town all level on points, they’ll see tonight’s game as a must-win.

“Salford have their inconsistencies. They can beat anyone on their day though and so it makes tonight’s game a difficult one to predict – given that, I’m expecting it to be a score draw tonight.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-1 Port Vale