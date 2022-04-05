West Brom defender Kean Bryan could be sold off in the upcoming summer transfer window, reports The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

Bryan, 25, joined West Brom on a free transfer earlier this season. The defender left Sheffield United and became a somewhat marquee signing for former manager Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman said of Bryan after bringing him to the club:

“Kean has the same profile as a defender as Dara. He is a very aggressive, fast, centre-back, who is good in the build-up, is young, wants to learn, and has experience, so his profile is very good for us.”

Bryan had to be patient to get his first appearance in a West Brom shirt. But after just three league outings for the Baggies, Bryan would sustain a season-ending knee injury.

Now, writing for The Athletic (via West Brom News), Madeley says that Bryan could be deemed as ‘surplus to requirements’ in the summer, with West Brom being relatively stocked up in the defensive third.

He wrote:

“West Brom have an abundance of centre-backs so, even if Bruce or his possible replacement as West Brom manager persists with a three-man defence next season, the number needs to be cut.

“Kyle Bartley, Kean Bryan, Dara O’Shea and Semi Ajayi all enter the final years of their deals this summer and Bryan, who has not played since November because of injuries, might well be surplus to requirements.

“His lack of football might make it difficult to find a willing club to take him.”

A tough break…

Bryan showed a lot of promise for Sheffield United last season. He made a string of impressive Premier League appearances for the Blades who wanted to keep him on at the club, but he favoured a new oppurtunity at The Hawthorns.

His injury was unfortunate and it’s now left him in a position where West Brom could look towards him to shed some weight off their wage bill, in order to free up some funding for new signings.

At 25 years old, he’s still a relatively young footballer and he could yet enjoy a prolonged career in the EFL.

Recovering from his current injury and the mental trauma that it might have caused him will be difficult, but he’s already shown that he has the footballing ability, and so he could seal another move in the summer.

West Brom host Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow.