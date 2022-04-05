Bristol City striker Nakhi Wells is likely to depart this summer, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City are expected to offload the forward at the end of this season after rebuffing approaches by Swansea City and Cardiff City this past winter.

Wells, 31, is still under contract at Ashton Gate for another year but is facing an uncertain future with the Championship side.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals.

Bristol City situation

Wells was the subject of rejected loan offers from Welsh pair Swansea City and Cardiff City late in the January transfer window but they failed to lure him away from Ashton Gate, whilst Middlesbrough, Peterborough United and MLS clubs were also keen, as per Bristol Live.

He has been with Bristol City since 2020 and has scored 19 goals in 97 games for them altogether to date.

The Bermuda international is a vastly experienced striker and has previously played for the likes of Carlisle United, Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Burnley and QPR in the past.

Getting off the wage bill wouldn’t be a bad move by the Robins this summer as it would free up funds and space in their squad to bring in more signings.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Pearson’s side and they will be hoping they can compete at the top end of the league next term.

Swansea City, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Peterborough United showed an interest this past winter and with Wells likely to become available for transfer in a few months’ time, could the quartet reignite their pursuits?