Forest Green Rovers host Mansfield Town in League Two action tonight.

The clash sees two promotion hopefuls face off at The New Lawn, with Forest Green Rovers holding aspirations of a title-winning season.

As it stands, Rob Edwards’ men are top of the pile, four points clear of 2nd placed Exeter City with eight games remaining and could take another big step towards League One with a win tonight.

Mansfield Town have automatic promotion ambitions of their own though. Nigel Clough’s men sit 6th as it stands, but are tied on 66 points with 3rd place Port Vale.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Forest Green look to have recovered after a poor run of form and are back on course to jump up to League One as champions. However, Edwards and co will know nothing is guaranteed in League Two and certainly won’t be about to take Mansfield easy.

“The Stags are a very legitimate threat and have been strong on the road in recent weeks, but I think Forest Green’s quality will be a little too much for them tonight.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 2-1 Mansfield Town

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“These are two teams who I think will be playing in League One next season. Forest Green Rovers have been the runaway leaders all season and have been outstanding under Rob Edwards, losing just five times out of 38 games.

“Mansfield Town keep grinding out wins and have so much quality in their squad for League Two level with the likes of Matty Longstaff, Lucas Akins and Stephen Quinn and they’ll get something tonight.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Mansfield Town

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“I really like the look of these two sides. Forest Green have been in fine form all season and it would be a shame if they don’t earn promotion now, with some definite cracks starting to appear in their performances.

“The visit of Mansfield tonight will be another huge test for them. Forest Green’s players should go into this one full of confidence but they know that the Stags will have equal amount of confidence given their surge up the table this year.

“But I think the home side can claim the win tonight, providing they can keep Mansfield at bay.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Mansfield Town