Wigan Athletic host Accrington Stanley tonight in midweek action in League One.

Wigan Athletic come into the game in 2nd place in League One, tied on points with leaders Rotherham United with a game in hand.

As for the visitors, Accrington Stanley, it looks as though their fate is decided for this season, with John Coleman’s men occupy 14th spot. They are a hefty 19 points away from the play-off spots but 16 away from relegation.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, kicking off at 19:45 at the DW Stadium, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This is a huge chance for Wigan Athletic to take the lead of League One. Richardson’s men still have all to play for, while Accrington look as though they know they’ll be playing third-tier football again next season.

“Stanley can prove to be tricky customers so the Latics won’t be taking them easy though. I think the hosts will take all three points here and head top of the table.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Accrington Stanley

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Wigan Athletic have a big chance to go top of League One ahead of Rotherham United and I think they’ll have too much quality for Accrington Stanley in this one.

“Leam Richardson’s side really need to make the most of this game in hand, especially with 3rd place MK Dons showing no sign of slowing down right now. The Latics will miss Curtis Tilt and James McClean if they are indeed ruled out, but they have depth in their squad.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Accrington Stanley

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)