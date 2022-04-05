Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight away to AFC Wimbledon.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Lincoln City over the weekend.

The Addicks don’t really have anything to play for between now and the end of the season.

AFC Wimbledon, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the League One table and are in desperate need of three points under new boss Mark Bowen.

Charlton Athletic team news

As per a report by London News Online, defender Ryan Inniss is back in full training and is available for this trip. Striker Chuks Aneke is expected to return to the camp next week and faces a race against the clock if he is to play again this term.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey is suspended after getting sent off in the last game, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey made his first appearance of the season against the Imps.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray

Clare

Lavelle

Purrington

Matthews

Forster-Caskey

Dobson

Fraser

Blackett-Taylor

Washington

Stockley

Charlton Athletic have a few players on expiring contracts who are playing for their futures right now, including the likes of Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Conor Washington and Forster-Caskey and they will all be keen to impress in the remaining six games to ensure that they earn themselves extensions.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at The Valley as the club looks to compete at the top end of the division next season after a disappointing past 10 months or so.