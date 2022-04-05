Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has had his say on Frank Lampard’s time at Chelsea.

Rooney appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football panel last night. The Derby County boss watched on as Crystal Palace thumped Arsenal 3-0, giving insight on his personal experiences throughout.

He talked about both the Manchester United and Everton jobs – the latter of which he says he was invited to interview for, before Lampard eventually took the job.

Lampard is a former England teammate of Rooney’s and a former Derby County manager too. He took the Rams to the Championship play-off final in 2019 but lost out to Aston Villa at Wembley, before landing the Chelsea job.

He’d last a year-and-a-half at Stamford Bridge, overseeing 84 games and winning 44 of them. And Lampard has since found it difficult in charge of Everton with his side sitting in 17th place of the table, following a run of four wins in 11 for Lampard so far.

Having his say on Lampard’s time at Chelsea, Rooney said last night (via Daily Mail):

“I understand when Frank Lampard went to Chelsea, it’s so difficult to say no. But when you go into one of these big clubs you need to make sure it’s the right time and you’re able to develop and take that club forward.”