Blackburn Rovers youngster Brandon Lonsdale is returning from his loan spell at Macclesfield, as announced by the non-league side.

Blackburn Rovers will be welcoming the attacker back to Ewood Park.

Lonsdale, 19, first linked up with the Cheshire outfit back in November to get some first-team experience under his belt.

His deal was then extended during the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers spell so far

Blackburn Rovers signed Lonsdale back in 2018 from fellow North West club Accrington Stanley and he has been a key player at various youth levels over the past four years, scoring five goals in 22 games for the U18s to date.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side but will be hoping his development has been boosted this term with the Silkmen, having also had a spell with Lancaster City last year.

Macclesfield’s campaign has ended now and they lifted the North West Counties League Trophy over the weekend.

It is yet to be known whether the Silkmen will be looking to lure Lonsdale back to the Leasing.com Stadium again this summer.

Danny Whitaker’s side have a few ex-Football League players in their squad these days such as Neil Danns, James Berry and Mark Duffy.

Lonsdale heads back to a Blackburn Rovers side who are eyeing a place in the Championship play-offs but were denied three points by Coventry City last time out.

Next up for Mowbray’s men is a clash against Blackpool on Saturday at Ewood Park.