Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that he tried to sign Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe on loan last season.

Rooney appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football panel last night. He watched over Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace and revealed on air that he tried to bring Smith Rowe, 21, to Pride Park last season.

The Arsenal man had previously spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town during the 2019/20 campaign before returning to Arsenal, where he’s since become a key player under Mikel Arteta – Smith Rowe has scored nine Premier League goals so far this season, breaking into the England team in the process.

Revealing his previous transfer interest in the attacker, Derby County boss Rooney had this to say (via DerbyshireLive):

“I think he’s a fantastic young player. When I first went in as manager of Derby, he’s actually a player who I enquired about to try and bring in on loan.”

And when asked if the deal came close to fruition, Rooney continued:

“It didn’t get close. I enquired and then, literally a week later, he was playing in Arsenal’s first team.”