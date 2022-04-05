Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says he would ‘love to’ eventually manager Everton and Manchester United.

Rooney, 36, is currently manager of Derby County. It’s Rooney’s first managerial job and a difficult one at that, with the Rams having been in administration for several months now.

He’s seen his side deducted 21 points in the Championship this season. Yet he’s stayed loyal to the Midlands club and he’s given them a chance of Championship survival after picking up some impressive wins across the campaign.

Earlier in the campaign, Rooney was being linked with both the Everton and Manchester United jobs. Both clubs moved in different directions, but speaking on Monday Night Football last night (via Daily Mail), Rooney had this to say on his future managerial ambitions:

“There are two clubs: Everton and Manchester United. I’m an Everton fan, I was at Man United for 13 years. I feel if I keep doing what I’m doing, keep learning, keep improving, those two clubs one day in the future I’d love to go and manage.

“You’ve got to trust in yourself and believe in yourself. Of course there will be temptation there. There might be offers that come in and you think, “I’m going to go for that”. But you need to be in the right place and I believe I’m in the right place. I’m developing as a manager, developing as a coach and I’m learning.”

Rooney was perhaps more closely linked to the Everton job. The former Everton academy graduate saw his former England teammate Frank Lampard take on the job at Goodison Park but he’s since struggled, with the Toffees sitting in 17th place of the table.

“I got approached by Everton to interview for the manager’s job but I’m in a job, I’m still learning and I felt it wasn’t the right time,” Rooney went on to say.