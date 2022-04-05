Derby County’s administrators are set to pick Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder, claims The Sun.

Kirchner came into the running to buy Derby County earlier in the season. But the American businessman declared himself out of the race after communication with the club’s administrators, Quantuma, broke down.

The 34-year-old then targeted a takeover of Derby’s Championship rivals Preston North End but now, it seems like Kirchner is back in the running for Derby County and he could yet be the man who takes them out of administration.

The Sun revealed last night that Kirchner is set to be selected as the club’s preferred bidder after reigniting his interest in taking over at Pride Park, with Alan Nixon writing that Kirchner went back after ‘hearing there was a better deal available for the stadium’.

Former owner Mel Morris was asking for £20million for the stadium, of which Kirchner wanted to offer much less, but the local council are now ‘in talks’ to buy the ground and they’ll eventually ‘lease it to the next owner’, writes Nixon.

Nixon goes on to write that Kirchner first needs to pass the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test, but ‘there should be no snags on that front’.