Swansea City are hosted by Millwall in the Championship this evening.

Swansea City are hosted by a promotion-chasing Millwall side at The Den later today, with it being an important game for the latter.

Russell Martin’s side are unbeaten in their previous three league outings, winning two, including a 4-0 thrashing over local rivals Cardiff City over the weekend. There’s no doubt the Swans will be in high spirits, and they can now target a finish towards the mid-table spots.

As for Gary Rowett’s side, they haven’t won any of their last two, with them sitting in 10th place of the Championship table. The play-offs aren’t completely out of the question for the Lions just yet though – three points separate them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Millwall will need all three points here with Swansea City arguably having nothing to play for, but there’s no doubt Martin will want to end the season on a high to prepare for next year’s campaign.

Swansea City team news…

There seems to be no concern on the injury front for the Welsh side. Wales Online confirmed before Saturday’s derby that no players were out through injury, and since then, no one has picked up picked up any fresh problems.

Ryan Manning is set to be back available tonight after serving his three match suspension.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Cabango

Naughton

Manning

Christie

Downes

Grimes

Ntcham

Wolf

Piroe

Obafemi

Manning could replace Joel Latibeaudiere in defence to provide more experience in the back-line, whilst Oliver Ntcham may be set for a start over Jamie Patterson after being an unused substitute over the weekend.

The game at The Den kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.