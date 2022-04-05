As per The Sunday Mirror (page 70, 03.04.22), Nottingham Forest are interested in a loan move for Newcastle United youngster Elliott Anderson.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at League Two outfit Bristol Rovers and has impressed under Joey Barton, scoring and assisting thrice in 15 outings from midfield.

Now, he’s drumming up interest from the second tier, which is a big jump from where he currently plays his football at the moment.

But, considering the likes of clubs who reportedly want him, there is surely something there for the youngster to show in the Championship.

But what could Nottingham Forest’s starting XI look like if they signed the Geordie product?

Another option for Nottingham Forest

The teenager can play in attacking-midfield, central midfield, in a false nine and out-wide if needed, giving him a big chance of some game time at The City Ground.

Despite his imposing fourth tier performances this term, it will be a big stretch for Anderson to fit in the Reds’ starting line-up given the talent already in his position.

The likes of Brennan Johnson and Joe Lolley are attacking options as opposed to their target, whilst Ryan Yates is a central midfielder on great form this season.

But, Steve Cooper’s side have multiple loan men on their books who are set to leave the club at the end of the season. James Garner and Keinan Davis will return to their parent clubs, whilst star youngster Johnson is a wanted man this summer, potentially leaving a gap for Anderson to get a chance.

Still being a teenager, he has a lot to learn before making the step-up, but, Nottingham Forest could well be in for a promotion-winning season with them sat in 7th place and on great form, and they surely would drop their interest in the Newcastle United man if they reach the Premier League.

Anderson is contracted until 2024 at St. James’ Park and Eddie Howe may well see a future in the young man, but Championship experience would help him massively, but whether Cooper and Forest want to take the risk is unknown.