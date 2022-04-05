Bolton Wanderers host Portsmouth in League One this evening.

Pompey are currently 11 points of the play-off spots with two games in hand on 6th place Sunderland and with this being one of their games in hand, it’s a must-win.

Bolton Wanderers meanwhile come into this one off the back of snatching a point late on at the home of their local rivals Wigan Athletic thanks to a towering header from substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Bolton Wanderers’ hopes of making the play-offs are now very slim so Ian Evatt and co will be looking ahead to next season.



“As for Pompey, when considering their games in hand Danny Cowley’s side still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.



“Pompey have it all to play for but I think Bolton will be in good spirit following their late scenes at the weekend, making me think this will end level in a tight encounter.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth is an age-old Premier League bout. Today though, it’s a mid-table League One clash and a tight one at that.

“Both look to be out of the race for top-six now and so attentions will quickly be turning towards the summer and next season, making the prediction of this game all the more difficult.

“Pompey haven’t been amazing o the road this season and Bolton haven’t maybe been as formidable at home as Ian Evatt would’ve hoped, so I’m expecting this one to be a score draw.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Portsmouth

Finlay Openshaw

“This is a must-win game for Portsmouth if they have any chance of making a final push for the play-off spots.

“Meanwhile for Bolton they have nothing to lose and picked up a point against 2nd place Wigan last weekend proving they will be a dangerous opponent for Pompey.

“There is nothing to split these two sides for me with both sides ending disappointed with a point each.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Portsmouth

