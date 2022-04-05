AFC Wimbledon host Charlton Athletic in League One this evening.

It’s a first home game for new AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen whose side are in desperate need of three points if they’re going to escape the drop – a win is also needed end their 22 game winless run.

They face Charlton Athletic who have very little to play for in their six remaining fixtures. The Addicks sit in 15th place of the table and are at no threat of relegation, but are by no means in a position to make the top six.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“AFC Wimbledon gave high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday a challenge last time out and lost out on a point thanks to a last-minute winner for the home side.

“The Wombles shouldn’t be too disheartened by this as there are some positives to take into tonight’s game, against a Charlton side that have had a disastrous season by their standards.

“I see a narrow home win tonight, potentially being starting point of a great escape for Bowen’s side.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Both AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic have endured tough seasons in League One. The Addicks are almost mathematically clear of relegation and so they’ll be eyeing a top half finish, whilst Wimbledon are still fighting for survival.

“Given that, I expect AFC Wimbledon to go into this one with plenty of optimism and fight and they’ll make it really difficult for Charlton, who we know can be easily beaten in the league – if the home side can grab an early goal then they’ll take plenty of confidence, and I think they’ll claim the narrow win.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Harry Mail



“AFC Wimbledon are in desperate need of a win as they fight for survival and I fancy them to get one here in Mark Bowen’s first home game in charge. The Dons played well away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out and that will give them confidence against Charlton Athletic.

“The Addicks have nothing to play for now and are already safe after a poor season by their standards. It is all about the next campaign for Johnnie Jackson’s side now.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Charlton Athletic