Reading host Stoke City in the Championship this evening.

Reading will look to further their bid for survival when they face an in-form Stoke City side tonight, who will have their eye on a late dash for the top 10.

The Royals picked up a satisfactory draw against fellow relegation candidates Barnsley at the weekend in what was a game that they couldn’t afford to lose, with Derby County picking up three points.

Stoke have now only lost one of their last five games and have come up with some statement wins against Millwall and Sheffield United in this run.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Reading are in desperate need of three points as they’ll be looking over their shoulder hoping Derby County or Barnsley don’t pick up form.



“Stoke will come as tricky customers to the Royals as the Potters have picked up some good form of late.



“This game was somewhat of a thriller on the opening day of the season and I expect a similar result in this one.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-3 Stoke City



Luke Phelps



“This a game between two sides who’ve had underwhelming seasons, but who have both picked up some important wins of late.

“Stoke have very little to play for other than the honour of Michael O’Neill who’s been under pressure this season, whilst the Royals are still looking to clear themselves of relegation into League One.

“Reading can be quite solid at home, albeit low-scoring, and so I can’t see a lot of goals in this one. With Stoke looking improved though I’m going to say that this one will be a close-fought, but goalless draw.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-0 Stoke City

Andy McCormac



“Reading v Stoke City is the first of seven potential cup finals for the Royals as they seek to avoid relegation to League One. They really need to win this fixture to try and extend their gap over the teams in the drop zone just below them.

“I can see Reading throwing the kitchen sink at this fixture – but in vain, with Stoke edging a thriller, just like the reverse fixture.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-3 Stoke City

