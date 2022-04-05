Sheffield United host QPR in the Championship this evening.

Both sides go into this one needing to regain form if they want to stay within the Championship’s play-off race.

Sheffield United have won only two of their last five games and lost disappointingly last time out to Stoke City, a side they need to beat when challenging for promotion.

As for QPR, they’ve been on a constant downwards spiral after having such an impressive first-half to the campaign. Last time out they lost 2-0 to league leaders Fulham, a result they shouldn’t be too disheartened by.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“This years race for the top six looks like it may be the best we’ve seen for years and these two sides look like they’ll have a big part to play in it.

“Sheffield United have been inconsistent of late but certainly posses the quality to be in the top six with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood.

“QPR may not have as much quality and experience in their side compared to the Blades but there energy and athleticism certainly makes up for this.

“With all things considered I see Paul Heckingbottom’s side winning this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 QPR

James Ray



“Make no mistake, this is a huge game for both sides.

“If either side loses, it will be a hefty blow to their hopes of a play-off finish, while the winner would receive a very welcome boost. A draw wouldn’t do an awful lot for either side, but I can’t see the points being shared.

“QPR are in wretched form, and while the Blades’ overall form has been patchy, Bramall Lane has been a fortress for them, so I’m predicting a home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 QPR

Finlay Openshaw



“All the pressure is on QPR in this one as they travel to Sheffield United for a huge game in the battle for the play-offs.

“QPR have one win in six and manager Mark Warburton is under massive scrutiny and is in need of a win. Whereas for their opponents Sheffield United, they have been inconsistent at best of late.

“With both teams out of form I think it will be won by the team who want promotion more, and I’m picking the R’s.”

Score prediction Sheffield United 0-1 QPR

