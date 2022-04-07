Since joining Luton Town from Walsall in January 2021, Elijah Adebayo has been nothing short of a club hero.

Since being signed by Nathan Jones, the 24-year-old has made 54 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals already.

He has made starting up front for the Town his own, to the extent that the Hatters are yet to lose a game in which he has scored in.

So when rumours emerged in January that clubs including Newcastle United were scouting the striker, the panic set in among fans that it would be a smash and grab just when Adebayo is coming into his prime at the club.

In recent years, the club has been the proving ground for Premier League talent, such as James Justin and Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, who both hold FA Cup winners medals with Leicester City. There’s also Cameron Carter-Vickers, who scored the winner for Celtic in the Old Firm Derby against Rangers over the weekend. There’s no doubt that Adebayo would be a strong addition if he was to be drawn away from Kenilworth Road.

Speaking at the time about the rumours in an interview, Jones said: “If anyone wants to come in for Elijah then we have a valuation which is extremely strong, so it would only need to be serious bidders.

“But we don’t anticipate Elijah going in this window just because it doesn’t make sense for us.

“It won’t make sense for us on the pitch, off the pitch and if I’m honest, I’m not sure it will make sense for Elijah yet to jump this early without having the real tools behind him to go and impact the next level.”

In short, it would be idiotic yet absurd if Adebayo was to leave Kenilworth Road, considering the form that he is currently in that is shining bright in Luton’s charge in the play-off places. But if he was to leave, it will be for a very pretty penny indeed.