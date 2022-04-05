Preston North End host Blackpool in the Championship this evening.

With the two sides being next to each other in the Championship table, this one sets up to be a fiery and entertaining Lancashire derby under the lights at Deepdale.

Preston North End are currently winless in their last three matches, but these have all come away from home and they did beat high-flyers Bournemouth in their last game on home soil.

Blackpool found themselves on the wrong end of a thrashing from Nottingham Forest last time out but were four games unbeaten prior to that.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“The Lancashire Derby has a history for being a one-off game where all form goes out of the window and it comes down to who wants it more during the 90 minutes.



“Preston will have the home crowd behind them but Blackpool do have some exciting attacking threat that could hurt Ryan Lowe’s side in this one.



“I can see it being an end-to-end game with their being very little between the two sides.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Blackpool



James Ray



“Neither Preston nor Blackpool have anything to play for at this stage of the season, but there are bragging rights at stake here. Hopefully, we’ll see a fiery clash between the West Lancashire rivals, with both determined to get back to winning ways.

“Blackpool got the better of their rivals last time out, but I think Preston will take the three points here.

“It will be tight and tense, but hopefully it will be one for both sets of fans to enjoy.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackpool

Andy McCormac



“Preston North End v Blackpool is always certain to be a lively encounter, and this version of West Lancashire’s feisty Derby match is likely to tick that box.

“Both teams might well be sitting comfortably in mid-table, but this fixture could never have a meaningless end of season feel to it. It’s hard to separate the two so I predict an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Blackpool.

