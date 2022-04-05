Millwall host Swansea City in the Championship this evening.

Millwall will look to stay in the race for top-six but they face a tough task against a Swansea side who will be full of confidence after thrashing Cardiff City last time out.

Gary Rowett’s side sit just four points outside the play-off spots and with this being their game in hand on 6th place Blackburn Rovers, three points would be crucial in their bid for the top six.

Swansea City are a side that don’t have all to much to play for in their eight remaining Championship fixtures. However, Russell Martin’s side have shown that they’re still up for a fight after their statement win over their local rivals at the weekend.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Millwall have been one of the more predictable teams in the Championship this year with Swansea City being quite the opposite.

“Rowett’s side are always rigid in defence and efficient in attack which differs from Martin’s high-risk expansive style.

“The Swans could pose a threat for the Lions if they’re on it but I think the home side will just edge it.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Swansea City

James Ray



“Millwall’s momentum has slowed somewhat in recent weeks, but they are still in with a fighting chance of sneaking into the play-offs, especially with their home form as strong as it has been.

“Swansea won’t be easy customers though – they have won three of their last four away from home, including a rampant win over rivals Cardiff last time out.

“I’m predicting a close draw, but either side could easily snatch a win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Swansea City

Harry Mail

“Millwall are on a roll at the moment in the Championship and still have a chance of making the play-offs. Gary Rowett’s side haven’t lost since 8th February against Fulham but are in for a tough test against a Swansea City side fresh off the back of a 4-0 away win over bitter rivals Cardiff City last time out.

“The Swans are also vulnerable to conceding but have players who can hurt the Lions like Hannes Wolf, Joel Piroe and Matt Grimes.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Swansea City