Oxford United have had a great collection of goalkeepers across the 21st Century, but who are the best five?

Jack Stevens is Karl Robinson’s current number one, though he and Simon Eastwood have been battling it out for the starting spot this season. The pair have had some great predecessors in between the sticks at the Kassam Stadium before too.

Here, we look at Oxford United’s top five goalkeepers of the 21st Century…

Ryan Clarke (2009-2015)

Clarke was an integral part of the team that gained promotion from the Conference in 2010, behind a defence that conceded just 31 goals that season. He was a firm favourite during his six years with the Yellows and now 39, He is currently playing for Bath City in the National League South.

Alan Judge (2003-2005)

Judge has to be included in this Oxford United goalkeeping hall of fame, even though he only played two games for the club this Century – one game in each of 2003 and 2004 and both as emergency cover.

He might not want to remember November 6th 2004, which was the date of his last performance for Oxford United. He played in a 4-0 defeat at Roots Hall against Southend United.

So why is he here, in this review at all? Well, Judge was an Oxford United hero. He was 44 by the time he played that game against Southend United – and he sneaks in here because of his first spell in goal for the club. He made his debut a whole nineteen years earlier, starring for the U’s in the top flight, and playing in the 1986 Milk Cup Final win against Queens Park Rangers.

Andy Woodman (2002-2004)



Woodman, who manages National League side Bromley nowadays, is fondly remembered for his time with Oxford United from 2002 to 2004. He played 101 times for the club across all competitions, joining on loan before making the move permanent.

Woodman, interestingly the co-author of a book with England manager Gareth Southgate, remained with the club until his release at the end of the 2003/04 season, when he joined Stevenage.

Simon Eastwood (2016-present)

The only player on this list still on the books with Oxford United, Eastwood performed consistently when first getting into the team, and was instrumental in the U’s first League One play-off season in 2020.

He’s a popular figure who has been a loyal servant to the club and will be fondly remembered by the Yellows’ faithful.

Billy Turley (2005-2010)

Turley was a reliable performer early in Oxford United’s non-league stint.

It says a lot about his standing in the eyes of Oxford United fans, that he still remained a popular figure after missing a crucial penalty in a shoot-out against Exeter City in the Conference play-off semi-final in 2007. Exeter City went to Wembley instead of Oxford United as a result, but he was quickly forgiven and remains well-remembered by the club’s fans.