Forest Green Rovers host Mansfield Town in League Two tonight.

Despite finding themselves top of the division, Rovers seemed to have slowed down recently winning just two of their last five matches. But with two wins in a row, Rob Edwards will be hoping to widen the gap between them and their promotion rivals.

Currently sitting in a play-off spot and winning three of their last five games, the Stags could cause some problems for the league leaders.

A win for Forest Green Rovers could see them move seven points clear of 2nd place Exeter City.

Mansfield Town could move up to 3rd with a win, jumping above Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town and Port Vale in the process.

Forest Green Rovers team news

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is once again available for selection, after serving a three match ban. Dom Bernard could possibly make an appearance, returning from an ankle injury that he picked up last month.

Predicted XI

McGee (GK)

Sweeney

Taylor-Moore

Cargill

Wilson

Stevenson

Adams

Cadden

Aitchison

Matt

Stevens

It is unlikely that Edwards will make any changes to the starting line-up that has been unstoppable for the majority of the season. The attacking brand of football that the Welshman has instilled in his players has clearly paid off with promotion looking likely in the latter stages of the campaign.

The strike partnership of Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens could cause problems today for a Mansfield Town side that should not be underestimated.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tonight.