Scott Twine joined MK Dons from relegated Swindon Town last summer and has shone for them ever since.

Twine, 22, has been an integral part of Liam Manning’s side this year scoring 15 and assisting 11 in just 38 appearances.

Despite saying that he is “loving life” with the Dons, questions will be asked until the final minutes of the summer transfer window as to whether he will be staying at the end of this season.

Twine joined the club for a compensation fee of just £300,000 plus a 20% sell-on-fee.

But what does the upcoming summer transfer window hold for the Englishman…

Will MK Dons be able to keep hold of Scott Twine in the summer?

Twine is a popular man at MK Dons and has built an amazing relationship with the fans and his teammates, in particular Harry Darling and Troy Parrott.

Despite his passion and love for playing his football at MK1, the young attacker has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs such as European giants West Ham United as well as Burnley and Norwich.

The Dons’ chances of keeping hold of their 15 goal talisman rests on the remainder of their League One campaign. With six games to go, Manning’s men are in with a shot of clinching second place or even winning the title.

When Twine joined on a pre-contract agreement last year, he penned a long term deal at the club which is thought to be until at least 2024. This, on top of his age and technical abilities should force a hefty fee out of any Premier League or Championship sides interested in his signature.

The alure of Championship football as well as an extended lucrative contract should be enough to keep Twine at the club. Anything less would leave MK Dons short of a creative midfielder, but certainly a few million richer.