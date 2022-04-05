Portsmouth travel to Greater Manchester to face with Bolton Wanderers in League One tonight.

Pompey will be looking to improve upon their recent form, winning two of their last five games. Portsmouth have also been inconsistent going forward as of late, failing to find the net in their last three matches.

With two wins in their last five fixtures and a draw against rivals Wigan Athletic last week, the Trotters have struggled to be consistent enough to reach the play-offs.

A win for Portsmouth will see them stay in 10th place, moving two points behind Ipswich Town.

Bolton Wanderers could potentially overtake Pompey in the league standings with a win tonight.

Portsmouth team news

Winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is likely to miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee against Fleetwood Town last month. Youngster Liam Vincent is back in training but is unlikely to appear this season after spending nine months out with a fractured shin.

Portsmouth will also be without Kieron Freeman after he injured his ankle against Oxford United in February.

Predicted XI

Bazunu (GK)

Carter

Raggett

Robertson

Romeo

Thompson

Tunnicliffe

Ogilvie

Harness

Curtis

Hirst

Dan Cowley has improved Pompey massively after the unsuccessful tenure of Kenny Jackett. Despite it being unlikely that the Hampshire side will finish in the play-offs this season, Cowley has got his side to play some nice football.

Play-maker Ronan Curtis and striker George Hirst may make a difference it what could be a tightly contested fixture between two very similar sides.

The match kicks off at 20:00 tonight.